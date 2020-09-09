Vernon’s Gares named chair of land trust board

Kari Gares takes over from Jane Lister, who served as chair for 13 years

Vernon councillor Kari Gares takes over from Jane Lister as chairperson of the Vernon and District Community Land Trust’s board of directors. (Kevin Stenhouse photo)

There’s been a change at the top for the Vernon and District Community Land Trust board of directors .

Jane Lister hands over the role of chairperson, after 13 years of service, to Kari Gares, who has been involved with the land trust since 2015.

“It has been a great honour to have served as chair of the land trust,” said Lister. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in providing affordable housing in the North Okanagan for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. I am confident in our future and in Kari’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”

Gares has been involved in the housing sector, dealing both with CMHC and BC Housing for more than 20 years. She is a current City of Vernon councillor and sits on the Affordable Housing Commission, Okanagan Regional Library Board, regional growth and finance committees.

Gares is very committed to family and youth within the community. She was the president of the North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association and a director with the Thompson Okanagan Selects Lacrosse organization.

“I am looking forward to being the chair of the land trust and working with our committed board of directors and passionate executive director Cindy Masters,” said Gares.

“Having just broken ground on the newest land trust project on Pleasant Valley Road, this is a significant moment in the history of our organization. I am deeply grateful to Jane for her leadership, vision, dedication and passion,” Masters added.

“Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Kari’s direction. Kari brings a wealth of success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical to our ability to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in our communities.”

The land trust is a non-profit society working collaboratively with provincial and municipal governments, BC Housing, community agencies, local developers and the business sector.

The land trust mandate is to develop a permanent inventory of housing for our “forgotten population,” which includes minimum wage and entry-level working individuals and their families.

