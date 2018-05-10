Vernon’s Highlanders repeat Fling title

They won in Kelowna in 2017, repeated as champs in Grand Forks in 2018. Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band won the 40th annual Spring Fling competition. (Photo submitted)

Title defended.

Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band were repeat winners at the 40th annual Spring Fling, held in Grand Forks May 4 and 5.

The event, featuring bands from the Okanagan and Kootenays, is a kickoff to a busy season for all pipe bands.

The categories for judging are piping, drumming, dress and deportment. In the evening, a more relaxed format allows for each band to entertain with a dance and a skit.

The band was first in dress and deportment, second in dance, second in skit, and third in drumming, results which led the Highlanders to be declared overall Spring Fling champions.

The band is under the direction of Pipe Major Maureen Soichuk and Drum Sergeant Neil Morrison. You can expect to see the band at Fintry Days May 13, and Falkland Stampede Parade May 20.


They won in Kelowna in 2017, repeated as champs in Grand Forks in 2018. Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band won the 40th annual Spring Fling competition, part of which included performing a skit. (Photo submitted)

