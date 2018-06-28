Vernon’s Kin Beach reopens

Trees uprooted in Monday’s high winds shut down popular facility for a few days

Kin Beach has reopened to the public, just in time for the long weekend.

City of Vernon crews have completed the cleanup of the trees at Kin Beach that were toppled in Monday morning’s high winds. The remainder of the trees at Kin Beach were inspected to ensure the roots are safely anchored.

“City crews and citizens of the Okanagan Indian Band worked together to determine if the fallen trees could be used for a traditional purpose, such as a canoe, which would have been a fitting tribute to the old trees,” said Nick Nilsen, City of Vernon communications officer. “Unfortunately, the wood was too decayed for an alternate use.”

RELATED: Kin Beach closed until further notice

With Canada Day around the corner, and fireworks slated to take place offshore from Kin Beach, the timing of the cleanup is good.

Information on the Canada Day fireworks, including alternate viewing locations, can be found on the city’s website.

There is also a list of family-oriented activities scheduled for Polson Park. Go to www.vernon.ca and click on the Canada Day link.


