Vernon’s new bike park opens Monday

Becker Bike Park is located on 39th Avenue, above the Vernon Curling Club.

Vernon’s newest bike park officially opens Monday.

The City of Vernon invites the community and sponsors to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Becker Bike Park at 4 p.m. The park is located at 3404-39 Avenue, above the Vernon Curling Club.

More than $70,000 was granted to the city and the North Okanagan Cycling Society for the new bike trails and pump tracks by the Kalamalka Rotary Club, Foord Family Foundation, Community Foundation North Okanagan, Funtastic and Sun Country Cycle.

There are three pump tracks, a gradually climbing trail and flow trail for beginner to intermediate abilities.

“This project was a testament to what a community can achieve together,” said city communications officer Nick Nilsen. “The bike park provides a fun and inclusive activity for the whole family and is a great addition to Vernon’s growing cycling infrastructure.”

There will be local treats and refreshments for riders and participants. There will also be a trail naming contest for the pump tracks and trails. Ride your bikes or parking is available at the curling rink.

