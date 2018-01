The New Year’s baby symbolizes the birth of the new year, and will be the first of the more than 44,000 babies who are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2018.

In Vernon, that baby was Alora.

Born at 5:10 p.m. at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Jan. 1 to Taylor Carey-Ashe and Franjo Beg “Frankie”

Baby Alora weighed in at a healthy 7 lbs, 14 oz.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

