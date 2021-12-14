Teresa Durning takes her seat at Vernon council after officially being sworn in as the city’s newest councillor Tuesday, Dec. 14. (City of Vernon photo)

Teresa Durning takes her seat at Vernon council after officially being sworn in as the city’s newest councillor Tuesday, Dec. 14. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon’s newest councillor takes office

Teresa Durning sworn in at special ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 14

Her new seat was where her late friend Dalvir Nahal – the woman she is replacing – sat on Vernon city council.

Her new desk was adorned with a flower bouquet in a vase, welcoming her to council.

With friends and family gathered in council chambers, Teresa Durning placed her right hand on a bible and was sworn into office as Vernon’s newest councillor Tuesday, Dec. 14 by chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin.

Durning fought back tears as she took the oath of office.

“I am excited to be joining the Vernon city council and look forward to being an active participant in decision-making together with being a voice for the citizens of Vernon,” said Durning.

The Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games vice-president won an 11-person byelection to fill the seat vacated by Nahal’s death from cancer in September. Durning had made a promise to her friend to run for the seat in the event she didn’t survive her second term in office.

READ MORE: Durning tops polls in Vernon byelection

“On behalf of myself and council, I’d like to welcome Ms. Durning to her new position as city councillor,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We look forward to our time together as we all work to serve the citizens of Vernon over the next year.”

After the official ceremony, there was a special meeting of council dealing with appointments to various committees and organizations for the next year prior to municipal elections in 2022.

Durning, a former manager of the Vernon Tourism Information Centre, was appointed by Cumming to the city’s tourism commission. She will also be an alternate with the city’s biosolids advisory committee.

Away from city hall, Durning was originally appointed as Vernon Winter Carnival liaison, but Coun. Kari Gares said she wanted to stay in the position after receiving an email from the Winter Carnival asking her to stay on because the event is mere months away.

“I’m disappointed, but it makes perfect sense for Kari to continue on,” said Durning as the motion was granted. Durning and Gares will switch roles on the Arts Council of North Okanagan with Durning being the council rep and Gares the alternate.

Cumming had also appointed Durning as council’s representative to the Regional Advisory Committee with Gares as an alternate but because Durning is not a representative to the Regional District of North Okanagan, Gares becomes the council rep and Coun. Brian Quirning will be the alternate.

There was a bit of a debate on the appointment of Coun. Kelly Fehr as one of Vernon’s four reps to the RDNO board. Gares, who filled in for Nahal prior to and after her death, wanted to stay on RDNO for the next 10 months. Cumming had appointed Gares to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, something she has wanted since being elected in 2018.

“I think it’s important to have someone who is involved in mental health on a day-to-day basis as the RDNO will be dealing with one of the most critical things in 2022, an additional health facility at VJH where the purpose is to move all mental health issues to the new facility,” said Cumming. Fehr has been involved in mental health in Vernon for 15 years. Gares, a mortgage broker, has a psychology degree from university.

In the end, council voted 6-1 to allow Gares to remain on RDNO along with Cumming, Quiring and Coun. Akbal Mund. Only Cumming was opposed.

Cumming, Fehr and Mund will sit on the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

Municipal elections are set for Oct. 15, 2022.

READ MORE: E-bikes to join e-scooters in Vernon in 2022

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionMunicipal Government

 

Vernon’s newest councillor, Teresa Durning (second from right), takes her place among colleagues Akbal Mund (from left), Kari Gares, Scott Anderson, Mayor Victor Cumming, Brian Quiring and Kelly Fehr. Durning was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 14. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon’s newest councillor, Teresa Durning (second from right), takes her place among colleagues Akbal Mund (from left), Kari Gares, Scott Anderson, Mayor Victor Cumming, Brian Quiring and Kelly Fehr. Durning was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 14. (City of Vernon photo)

Previous story
Princeton flood victims eligible for $1,000 from community foundation relief fund
Next story
Semi truck driving erratically stopped by Sicamous RCMP, driver refuses breathalyzer

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Chase Van Buuren does a demonstration about his company, Limitless Manufacturing, during a presentation on the smash CBC-TV show Dragons’ Den. Van Buuren’s segment which aired Thursday, Nov. 25. Van Buuren accepted an offer on the show but later declined the deal. (Photo courtesy CBC/Dragons’ Den)
No deal for Dragons as Lake Country businessman turns down offer

Teresa Durning (right) takes the oath of office from chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin during a ceremony for Vernon’s newest councillor elect Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Vernon city hall. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon’s newest councillor takes office

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

Vernon North Okanagan say one woman died in hospital after a mid-afternoon collision with a semi truck in Vernon Monday, Dec. 13. (File photo)
Vernon senior dies as result of collision