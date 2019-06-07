The E Division Pipe Band provided music for the parade. (Photo: Nick Laba)

Vernon’s own appointed new RCMP commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

As British Columbia’s Mounties welcomed their incoming commanding officer, they honoured their outgoing one, Brenda Butterworth-Carr, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to command an RCMP division.

Butterworth-Carr has retired from the RCMP after 30 years of service, the last two as head of the B.C. RCMP. Since March, she has been working in her new role as B.C.’s assistant deputy minister and director of police services.

At a change of command ceremony in Surrey on Thursday, Jennifer Strachan was officially welcomed as the head of the RCMP’s E division, the largest in Canada. Strachan is the deputy commissioner of specialized policing services for the RCMP, and left her previous appointment as Ontario’s commanding officer in April.

Strachan has also served in the RCMP for 30 years, 14 of those in front-line policing roles in B.C. She was born and raised in the Okanagan valley.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Strachan is an accomplished leader with unparalleled experience.

“I have no doubt she will continue serve our employees and the residents of British Columbia with dedication and compassion as their new Commanding Officer,” Lucki said.

Lucki also recognized Butterworth-Carr for her time as commanding officer.

“She energized and united people across the division, made time to meet with frontline employees face-to-face—recognizing their accomplishments, hearing their concerns, and advocating for their needs. She made sure employees had the support and resources they needed to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Strachan said it felt good to be home.

“Having the chance to come home to British Columbia, to where I began my career with the RCMP, is an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I am looking forward to working closely with all B.C. RCMP employees, to meeting and collaborating with our stakeholders and partners, and continuing to build on the strong legacy and foundation that Deputy Commissioner Butterworth-Carr created in her time as the commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP.”

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The change of command ceremony was held at the Cloverdale Agriplex. (Photo: Nick Laba)

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki hands the divisional ensign to Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, symbolically handing over the reins of the RCMP’s E division from Brenda Butterworth-Carr (left). (Photo: Nick Laba)

Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan and Commissioner Brenda Lucki speak to press after the event. (Photo: Nick Laba)

Jennifer Strachan signs a parchment, symbolically accepting her command of the RCMP’s E division. (Photo: Nick Laba)

Previous story
Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest
Next story
Residents warn of bear sighting in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

How to Overcome Emotional Challenges will be presented on June 17

Vernon’s own appointed new RCMP commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, come to Vernon

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

Shuswap-Okanagan gas prices begin to drop as Lower Mainland station hits 127.9

Cost of gas in Salmon Arm, Vernon drops below 140 cents per litre

Vernon Walks to End ALS

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. in Polson Park

Vernon’s annual Sunshine festival returns

Rain or shine, the 25th annual Sunshine Festival takes place Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Residents warn of bear sighting in Central Okanagan

A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road in Peachland

Okanagan luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Most Read