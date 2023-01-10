Vernon’s beloved Peanut Wading Pool at Lakeview Park on East Hill is being refurbished, but construction delays have resulted in the city announcing the pool will not open in 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon’s Peanut Pool will not open in 2023

Construction delays blamed as work continues on revamped pool at East Hill’s Lakeview Park

Work continues on the revitalization of Vernon’s ‘Peanut’ Wading Pool at East Hill’s Lakeview Park, but the popular facility will not open in 2023 due to construction delays.

In 2022, an unexpected delay in the provincial permit approval process when the design of the new pool was required to change from a skimmer to a gutter system postponed the start of construction.

Once the project was able to get underway, demolition of the former pool basin and washroom facility was completed, along with site preparation and foundation work.

Construction of the new pool basin was delayed once winter weather set in, particularly when extreme cold temperatures hit the North Okanagan.

Once the concrete form work is complete, which includes a required 28-day curing period, next steps can be taken on the construction of the pool and its surrounding amenities. Concrete form work for the new pool basin is now expected to be completed by mid-April 2023.

A new construction timeline has been established and construction of the new washroom, change room and mechanical building is not expected to be substantially completed until the end of August 2023.

Following substantial completion of the facilities, pool equipment will have to be commissioned and the appropriate health permits will need to be approved.

“Regrettably, this new construction timeline means we will not be able to open the Lakeview Wading Pool in time for the 2023 summer season,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This is disappointing for all of us and we apologize for the extended wait. We planned to have the new facility available this year, but unfortunately there have been factors outside of our control that have delayed the process.

“Although it is disappointing for council and staff, those who have been eager to visit the pool, and the community as a whole, we can assure everyone that staff and contractors are working diligently to control those aspects of the project that they can in order to bring this major project to completion as quickly as possible. We know how important this facility is to our citizens.”

As progress on the Lakeview Wading Pool revitalization project continues, updates will be provided to the community.

