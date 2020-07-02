Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens to vehicle traffic

Traffic in the park was closed on June 30 due to flooding following heavy rain

Polson Park is once again open to vehicle traffic after some flooding earlier this week.

The park was closed to traffic on June 30 after a heavy rain event caused localized flooding along Vernon Creek.

Along with the announcement Thursday morning, the City of Vernon warned pedestrians and cyclists to watch for wet spots in the park, as the groundwater level in the park remains high.

“For everyone’s safety, park users are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks,” the city said.

The groundwater levels have forced the closure of the Polson Park playground, spray park and nearby washrooms, which will remain closed until further notice. Washrooms at the Pavilion remain open for use.

City crews are also working to clear water from the skate park.

