The bridge portion of Polson Trail in Polson Park is closed to access for approximately one week. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The bridge portion of Polson Trail on the south end of Polson Park will be closed to access starting Oct. 1 with construction repairs estimated to take approximately one week.

Trail users will have to use alternate accesses at the north end of the park. The city apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience as they make these necessary repairs.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.