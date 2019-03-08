Vernon’s pothole season looms

Residents are asked to report potholes by calling the city or using the new VernonConnect app

As the sun continues to shine and winter gives way to spring, pothole season is fast approaching.

Residents are asked to report troublesome potholes to the city either by telephone or using the VernonConnect app’s report a problem function.

“As weather conditions change and frost pushes through our road system, the occurrence of potholes increases,” said Nick Nilsen, communications manager. “City of Vernon crews will be repairing potholes throughout Spring and potholes are identified by staff during regular duties.”

The free app, released last summer, seeks to keep residents up-to-date on news, events, meetings, classes, workshops and recreational opportunities in the City.

“Giving residents the ability to report issues within the City will help improve services,” Nilsen said when the app was launched. “Residents can even take a photo of the issue and send it directly to us from their phones. Once a report is received, the appropriate department will attend to the issue. It’s that easy.

However, Nilsen encourages people to not use the application while driving.

“Seasonal pothole repairs are weather dependent for successful repairs.”



