Vernon’s School District 22 introducing new initiatives

School buses this year will have a new, tap-on system to keep track of students. (Facebook)

A plethora of new programs are coming for the 2023-24 school year

With schools all across Vernon welcoming students back, the superintendent for School District 22 (SD22) Christine Perkins, is sharing important updates and initiatives for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“Learning is fun and good for your well-being, so let us bring on the new learning,” said Perkins. “We have imagined and dreamed a terrific future with our students, listened to their voices, understand their need for agency over their learningenvironments, and are providing as many tools as possible to ensure their success.”

Below is a list of the new programs and initiatives coming during the year

An Accessibility Committee is being created this year, which will help assist the district in “identifying barriers and advise on how to remove and prevent barriers to those individuals in the district and to those who interact with the district.”

Anti-Racism Action Plan: A working plan is expected to rolled out later in the year. Click here for more information

Child Care: New child care centres are set to open up on Tuesday, Sept. 26. They are a part of the Integration Inquiry Project that injects $2.64 million into the district over three years.

New upgrades to schools; they include a major renovation of Charles Bloom Secondary and modulars at Beairsto and VSS. Interior classrooms at W.L Seaton will also be added. This year, VSS is already 150 over their 950 capacity for students, according to principal Lynn Decker.

Feeding Futures School Food Programs Funding: SD22 is receiving approximately $1.1 million in funding for school food programs.

New Indigenous-focused graduation four credit course is now in place, ensuring that all B.C. secondary school students graduate with knowledge of Indigenous cultures and perspectives.

New propane fuelled and electric school buses, along with a tap-enabled systems to record students boarding and leaving the buses.

Mental Health: A new mental health leader, Natasha Bacchus will be overseeing the mental wellness program in the district. She has led initiatives in creating community-based protocols ensuring collaborative service and communication across sectors.

The first public board of education meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 pm. Location is 1401-15th Street.

