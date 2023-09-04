Vernon’s School District 22 introducing new initiatives

A plethora of new programs are coming for the 2023-24 school year

School buses this year will have a new, tap-on system to keep track of students. (Facebook)

School buses this year will have a new, tap-on system to keep track of students. (Facebook)

With schools all across Vernon welcoming students back, the superintendent for School District 22 (SD22) Christine Perkins, is sharing important updates and initiatives for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“Learning is fun and good for your well-being, so let us bring on the new learning,” said Perkins. “We have imagined and dreamed a terrific future with our students, listened to their voices, understand their need for agency over their learningenvironments, and are providing as many tools as possible to ensure their success.”

Below is a list of the new programs and initiatives coming during the year

  • An Accessibility Committee is being created this year, which will help assist the district in “identifying barriers and advise on how to remove and prevent barriers to those individuals in the district and to those who interact with the district.”
  • Anti-Racism Action Plan: A working plan is expected to rolled out later in the year. Click here for more information
  • Child Care: New child care centres are set to open up on Tuesday, Sept. 26. They are a part of the Integration Inquiry Project that injects $2.64 million into the district over three years.
  • New upgrades to schools; they include a major renovation of Charles Bloom Secondary and modulars at Beairsto and VSS. Interior classrooms at W.L Seaton will also be added. This year, VSS is already 150 over their 950 capacity for students, according to principal Lynn Decker.
  • Feeding Futures School Food Programs Funding: SD22 is receiving approximately $1.1 million in funding for school food programs.
  • New Indigenous-focused graduation four credit course is now in place, ensuring that all B.C. secondary school students graduate with knowledge of Indigenous cultures and perspectives.
  • New propane fuelled and electric school buses, along with a tap-enabled systems to record students boarding and leaving the buses.
  • Mental Health: A new mental health leader, Natasha Bacchus will be overseeing the mental wellness program in the district. She has led initiatives in creating community-based protocols ensuring collaborative service and communication across sectors.

The first public board of education meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 pm. Location is 1401-15th Street.

READ MORE: Fires stall Vernon immigration society childcare fundraiser

READ MORE: Canine Couture: Dog fashion show a highlight of Vernon market

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschool

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A system in trouble’: Oliver emergency closes twice during Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

In the battle of #10's, Trail's Kayden Clarke jockeys with a Vipers player during action from Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 3. (Vernon Vipers Photo)
Vernon Vipers win wild one in preseason opener

A backpack donated by Uride includes items such as notebooks, scissors, crayons, pencils, calculators and other items. (Contributed)
Okanagan elementary schools the benefit of Uride’s good deeds program

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society’s Employment Services Team of Enzo Vera-Valencia (from left), Carly Gare, Harriet Gutang, Mackenzie Owens, and Jade Hinds report a 95 per cent employment rate with its programs. (Contributed)
Vernon immigrant society employment program a huge hit

School buses this year will have a new, tap-on system to keep track of students. (Facebook)
Vernon’s School District 22 introducing new initiatives