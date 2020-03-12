The Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon said March 12 that it is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 as the recommended steps to combatting the virus is rapidly changing. But, for now, it says it’s programming will go on as planned. (Google Maps)

Vernon’s science centre keeps close eye on COVID-19

It’s programming as usual for the time being, says board of directors spokesperson

The Okanagan Science Centre is closely monitoring developments related to coronavirus, board chairman Ryan Irving said.

In the wake of several events being cancelled or postponed in the Vernon area due to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, including the Chamber of Commerce’s Community Expo and the 2020 Ski Canadian Ski Championships at Sovereign Lake, the science centre said programming is to go on as scheduled.

“The recommended steps to combat COVID-19 are rapidly changing,” Irving said in a statement. “Should there be any interruption in programming, those affected will be notified as soon as possible.”

The province announced 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia on Thursday, March 12, and urged organizations to postpone or cancel events with more than 250 expected attendees to slow the transmission of the infection.

The World Health Organization declared the upgrade as a pandemic. Since the announcement, several sports organizations including the NHL and NBA have postponed games until further notice. The WHL, KIJHL and other local sports leagues have also followed suit.

The Vernon Performing Arts Centre said it’s been fielding calls from clients since Thursday, March 5, confirming shows will go on as scheduled.

“When we began to receive calls as a result of all the news coverage and whether shows have been cancelled, we felt it was appropriate to issue a public statement that public performances will continue as scheduled,” the society’s executive director Jim Harding said.

Coronavirus

Vernon's science centre keeps close eye on COVID-19

It's programming as usual for the time being, says board of directors spokesperson

