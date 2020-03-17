Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

Resort was in one-week shutdown over COVID-19, but decided to close for season Tuesday

SilverStar Mountain Resort has officially closed for the season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s 2019-20 season is officially done.

The resort has continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation and, as a result of unfolding events, officials made the determination to close down for the season Tuesday afternoon.

“We understand many of you – like us – may be disappointed but we are fortunate to have enjoyed a great season and we appreciate your understanding and support in this extremely dynamic situation,” wrote the resort in a release.

“This is a serious situation and closing our operations marks a significant step to help stop the spread of COVID-19. During this time, we encourage our staff and guests to each do their part to enable social distancing, an important step to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.”

READ MORE: SilverStar asking staff members to return home

SilverStar said it believes that spending time in the mountains, enjoying nature and the outdoors is important to leading a fulfilling life, and this is why it made the difficult but right decision to close operations for the season.

“After all, our ultimate goal is for us all to have a healthy return to the mountains, to ski, ride, hike, bike and play after this situation improves. We thank you for being part of our SilverStar Mountain Resort community and for being a part of a great season to date. It is our employees, our guests and the greater Okanagan community that make SilverStar Mountain Resort what it is and for that, we cannot thank you all enough for your support.”

For more information please visit: https://www.skisilverstar.com/contact/covid-19-changes/



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing