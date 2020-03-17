SilverStar Mountain Resort has officially closed for the season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

Resort was in one-week shutdown over COVID-19, but decided to close for season Tuesday

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s 2019-20 season is officially done.

The resort has continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation and, as a result of unfolding events, officials made the determination to close down for the season Tuesday afternoon.

“We understand many of you – like us – may be disappointed but we are fortunate to have enjoyed a great season and we appreciate your understanding and support in this extremely dynamic situation,” wrote the resort in a release.

“This is a serious situation and closing our operations marks a significant step to help stop the spread of COVID-19. During this time, we encourage our staff and guests to each do their part to enable social distancing, an important step to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.”

READ MORE: SilverStar asking staff members to return home

SilverStar said it believes that spending time in the mountains, enjoying nature and the outdoors is important to leading a fulfilling life, and this is why it made the difficult but right decision to close operations for the season.

“After all, our ultimate goal is for us all to have a healthy return to the mountains, to ski, ride, hike, bike and play after this situation improves. We thank you for being part of our SilverStar Mountain Resort community and for being a part of a great season to date. It is our employees, our guests and the greater Okanagan community that make SilverStar Mountain Resort what it is and for that, we cannot thank you all enough for your support.”

For more information please visit: https://www.skisilverstar.com/contact/covid-19-changes/


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed
Next story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

Just Posted

COVID concerns close Coldstream quarters

District offices closed as of May 18, staff still available by phone and email

Armstrong chamber shuts office, visitor centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping among members to support through tough time

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

Resort was in one-week shutdown over COVID-19, but decided to close for season Tuesday

Vernon mixed softball league pulls plug on season

Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League, which runs April to June, cancels its 2020 season over COVID-19

SilverStar asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Shuswap mayor urges kindness in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

In an address to Salmon Arm, Alan Harrison emphasizes hygiene, distance and cooperation

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Most Read