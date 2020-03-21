Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort announced it will close starting 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21, as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort closes amid COVID-19

Resort’s closure comes into effect at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Sparkling Hill Resort is closing up in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although no cases have been related to the resort, it is with a heavy heart that we announce based on the most recent update provided by the BC Provincial Health Officer this afternoon, Sparkling Hill will temporarily close its doors,” said president and CEO Hans-Peter Mayr.

The Vernon resort’s closure will begin at noon on Saturday, March 21.

Mayr said the resort has been adjusting its COVID-19 response “on a daily and sometimes hourly basis” before coming to the decision to temporarily close.

Sparkling Hill’s phone lines will remain open for inquiries, and Mayr says the resort will provide updates as soon as they become available.

“We hope to reopen as soon as it is possible, and we give our immense gratitude and respect to the healthcare workers who are battling for the health of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Guests with upcoming reservations are asked to contact the front office at 1-877-275-1556 or by email at reservations@sparklinghill.com for more information.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
