Vernon’s Spring leaf clear bag pick-up program is experiencing a slight delay, the city said April 23, 2020. (Stock photo)

Vernon’s spring leaf pickup delayed

Due to a higher than normal volume, the clear bag collection is behind by one day

Vernon’s spring leaf pick-up program is experiencing slight delays due to a higher than normal volume of bags this year.

The clear bag program is currently one day behind regular garbage collection schedules. This means if today (Friday, April 24) is your regular collection day, your clear leaf bags will be picked up Monday, April 27.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding.

READ MORE: Hear that hum? Hummingbirds have arrived in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

spring

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tree downs power lines near Lumby
Next story
Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

Just Posted

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Vernon’s spring leaf pickup delayed

Due to a higher than normal volume, the clear bag collection is behind by one day

Tree downs power lines near Lumby

Power was restored to BC Hydro customers at 12:30 a.m. April 24

Hear that hum? Hummingbirds have arrived in the Okanagan

Buzzing little birds have reached their breeding grounds, and are thirsty

Starbucks donates TP to Armstrong retirement community

Heaton Place received three boxes of donated toilet paper from the coffee giant amid COVID-19

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Salmon Arm RCMP explain the issues surrounding making an arrest during COVID-19

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

President Don Kendall said it’s a sad time for him, board, volunteers, community

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

Most Read