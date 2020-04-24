Vernon’s spring leaf pickup delayed

Vernon’s spring leaf pick-up program is experiencing slight delays due to a higher than normal volume of bags this year.
The clear bag program is currently one day behind regular garbage collection schedules. This means if today (Friday, April 24) is your regular collection day, your clear leaf bags will be picked up Monday, April 27.
The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding.
