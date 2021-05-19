Vernon’s temporary sani-dump to open in time for long weekend

RVers can find the new station at 3501 43rd Avenue on the former Kin Race Track lands

The City of Vernon’s temporary sani-dump station will be ready for RVers by Saturday morning (May 22), in time for the start of Victoria Day long weekend.

The station is located at 3501 43rd Avenue on the former Kin Race Track grounds behind Kal Tire Place. The sani-dump has one-way access to keep traffic flowing, so motorists are asked to enter at the east end of the site and exit at the west end.

The station had been previously located in the 3700 block of 31st Street, but because a rehabilitation project on the street would have made accessing the site more difficult this summer, the decision was made to provide a temporary site elsewhere.

The new RV sani-dump has two stations for dumping waste and filling water, and stacking distance to accommodate about right recreational vehicles at a time.

The cost is $4 per use, which can be paid in cash at the deposit box or pay-by-phone using location 4736.

Council had previously considered locating the station on the Okanagan Landing frontage road near Fulton Road, but that plan was pulled back after residents in the area voiced dismay about sewer smells moving into the neighbourhood.

Coun. Akbal Mund walked the Kin Race Track site last month, and said the location was “more appropriate than the original.”

All told, the temporary sani-dump will cost $85,000.

As for long-term plans, the city will be looking into finding a local business that may be interested in developing a sani-station as a permanent location. The Real Canadian Superstore already has one, but only for customers.

