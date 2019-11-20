Vernon’s Together for Christmas group gathering donations for annual dinner

Together for Christmas has brought people together on Christmas Day for 11 years

No one has to be alone on Christmas Day in Vernon, thanks to a group that’s been bringing people together for the holidays for the past 11 years.

Preparations have begun for the 11th annual Together For Christmas dinner, which will take place on Christmas Day at St. James School in Vernon.

Last year volunteers served about 350 people on Christmas Day, either at the school or by delivery to their homes.

“The goal of Together for Christmas is ‘no one is alone for Christmas,’” said organizer Jae McDermott. “Our guests include the elderly, homeless, working poor and those who don’t want to spend Christmas Day alone.”

Guests will be served a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, desserts and beverages. There will also be a Christmas craft station for those who would like to make a decoration they can take with them. Live entertainment will be going on throughout the evening, and guests will leave with a gift bag filled with treats and small items donated from local businesses.

As in years past, St. James has donated their premises for the dinner, which relies on donations to function. This year organizers are still hoping for donations to help cover costs of the dinner, or for donations of door prizes.

“This event would not happen if not for the generous donations, products and financial support from local individuals, businesses, organizations and associations,” said McDermott.

Those interested in donating to this year’s Together For Christmas can contact McDermott at 250-308-9600.

