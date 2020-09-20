Vernon-based Tolko Industries has entered into a partnership with the Orange Shirt Society to sponsor the organization’s annual art contest. (Orange Shirt Day photo)

Vernon’s Tolko Industries backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Art contest is open to kids from kindergarten to Grade 12

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has agreed to sponsor the Orange Shirt Society’s annual Orange Shirt Day art contest.

The society holds a contest each year, open to all K to 12 students across Canada in which the winning entry becomes the official Orange Shirt Day design for that year. The winner will receive $200 and an in-person visit with society founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad on Orange Shirt Day, if travel is deemed safe.

“Kukstemcw, thank you, Tolko for sponsoring our annual orange shirt art contest,” said Webstad. “Because of our partnership with Tolko, I am excited that I can now meet the winner on Orange Shirt Day every year.”

The Orange Shirt Society was formed in Williams Lake by the founders of Orange Shirt Day to encourage and support communities to recognize Orange Shirt Day and to support reconciliation events and activities. Their goal is to create awareness of the individual, family, and community inter-generational impacts of Indian Residential Schools through Orange Shirt Day activities, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters.”

This year’s Orange Shirt Day is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“Tolko’s contribution to the T-shirt contest is outstanding and telling of their commitment to indigenous communities, supporting education about residential school impact, and the belief that ‘Every Child Matters,’” said

Jerome Beauchamp, Orange Shirt Society president.

Said Tolko vice-president of environment and forest Bob Fleet: “We are proud to support the Orange Shirt Society in sharing this message with youth, and all Canadians, as we make the journey together on Indigenous reconciliation.”

The 2021 contest is now open, and entries must be received by 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

For contest rules and entry form, please visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

READ MORE: Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

READ MORE: Tolko provides donation of $3,000 to support youth at-risk programs


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Partners

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers announce exhibition schedule

Snakes to play 12 games prior to December against Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Penticton

Vernon’s Tolko Industries backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Art contest is open to kids from kindergarten to Grade 12

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Smoky skies clearing throughout B.C. Interior

Environment Canada expects “widespread” improvement for all affected areas by Sunday

Temporary four-way stop added to Vernon intersection

Change at 43rd Ave. and 20th St. is designed to curb increased traffic during construction periods

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Ex-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett is also separately facing seven charges of breach of trust

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Reward offered for return of Okanagan puppy

An 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross pup was allegedly taken from its Kelowna Friday, Sept. 18

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

The 11-year-old boy escaped the incident, RCMP are investigating

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Most Read