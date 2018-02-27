Vernon’s top cop retiring

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Jim McNamara (fourth from left) present medallions of appreciation to Vernon councillors Dalvir Nahal (from left), Catherine Lord, Bob Spiers, Mayor Akbal Mund and councillors Scott Anderson and Juliette Cunningham upon announcing his impending retirement. Coun. Brian Quiring is missing from photo. (Nick Nilsen/City of Vernon)

Vernon’s top cop is retiring.

Supt. Jim McNamara announced his retirement at Vernon city council Monday.

McNamara steps downs following a 33-year career, the last eight in Vernon and the past two as the officer in charge of the detachment.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank mayor and council for all of the support I’ve had here in Vernon,” said McNamara, prior to presenting council with medals of appreciation, a trend he started within the detachment last year to recognize RCMP members and support staff for their excellent work.

“I want to ensure everyone the detachment is being left in very good hands. Insp. Gord Stewart will be the interim officer in charge while the RCMP goes through their selection process.”

McNamara spent his entire policing career in B.C.

Prior to coming to Vernon as the operations officer in charge of day-to-day operations, he worked in an advisory role for the RCMP in the Southeast District office in Kelowna.

McNamara also headed watch and operations commands, command of the tactical troop and oversaw crime prevention and victims services for a large Lower Mainland department.

Coun. Juliette Cunningham thanks McNamara for his “passion and empathy that you sister in your department in terms of the social issues we deal with.”

Akbar Mund knew McNamara before he took over as mayor in 2015.

“He’s just a great gentleman to deal with,” said Mund. “I really appreciate our friendship, and, as mayor, I’ve got to see the work he actually has to do. We appreciate all the effort he’s put in and done for the Greater Vernon community.”

McNamara requested late in 2017 the city fund six new police officers for the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment as part of budget deliberations for Vernon’s five-year financial plan. The city granted the request.

