The boat launch on Okanagan Lake at 8130 Tronson Road will be temporarily closed from Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 to facilitate a neighbouring City of Vernon project. (City of Vernon photo)

UPDATE: Vernon’s Tronson Road parially closed due to downed power lines

BC Hydro now on scene, single lane alternating traffic

UPDATE:

Tronson Road has been partially re-opened.

BC Hydro has arrived on scene of downed power lines in the 8100-block of Tronson Road.

With this, the road has been partially re-opened to single lane alternating traffic, just south of the Tronson Boat Launch.

Travelers through the area are asked to slow down, watch for emergency response workers, and follow all traffic control measures.

………………….

ORIGINAL:

Power lines knocked down on Tronson Road have closed the route.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is currently on scene of the incident which has caused Tronson Road to be closed in both directions, near the boat launch in the 8100-block.

No alternative travel route is available for the area.

“Please avoid the area until further notice,” the City of Vernon said.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

