City of Vernon crew spent Saturday fixing a sewer line break in Okanagan Landing off Tronson Road. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s Tronson Road fixed after sewer line break

City crew spend most of Saturday repairing break; no service interruption

A portion of Tronson Road in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing region is back to normal Sunday.

Workers spent much of Saturday repairing a sewer force main break.

“The crew finished the repair and the road was reopened around 11 p.m. yesterday (Saturday),” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon communications manager.

“The city appreciates the patience and understanding of those who were travelling in the area yesterday and needed to take a brief detour.”

The break happened near Beachwalk Villas between the east and west access points to Scott Road.

There was no service interruption but motorists were made aware of hydrovac trucks and heavy equipment working in the area throughout the day.


