Vernon’s two cents on Trudeau’s problematic photographs

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in the thick of it after photographs of him wearing brown and black face paint at a costume party spread around the country stirring controversy and sparking conversations of racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation in Canada.

Today, Vernon residents chimed in and offered their two cents on the issue.

In only four hours, nearly 300 people voted on a poll seeking their thoughts on Trudeau’s problematic photos.

Seventy-two per cent of people polled say “it was in the past,” while 28 per cent say the Canadian leader wearing “blackface” is culturally insensitive.

Robison Vera said the timing of this discovery is questionable.

“Bringing this into the time of election is questionable, I for one will not be voting for the Liberals, but this was a long time ago, true. I am glad he apologized and going forward I will hope he shows his apology trough his actions,” Vera said. “We know the saying you can not change yesterday, but we can do better by our mistakes going forward.”

Shawn Young wrote to Vernon Morning Star that “meh… something that happened 18 years ago is irrelevant.”

Meanwhile, Grace Ackerman said, “I can’t believe how liberal Vernon is. How can 73 per cent of people want to be blind to deliberate racism in 2019. Get a reality check. Stop making excuses for a narcissist.”

