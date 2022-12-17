In Feb. 2021, President Biden ordered the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to review policies and issue regulations to ensure that our asylum standards are in line with international treaty obligations, which could ease the path for domestic violence asylum seekers. (iStock)

Vernon’s vulnerable victims of crime protected with new program

Archway Society for Domestic Peace creating remote court testimony space, thanks to Interior Savings support

A new program is being launched to protect victims of crime, thanks to a community investment.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is creating remote court testimony for vulnerable victims of crime.

This service will provide a solution to the long-standing lack of safety measures available at the courthouse in Vernon while removing any worry or stress that a child, youth or adult victim of crime will share the same public spaces, waiting areas or washrooms with the person who has offended against them.

With the purchase of a SMART board, portable stand and camera, Archway will offer a secure location and peace of mind for those they serve.

The program is in part thanks to a $12,000 boost from Interior Savings.

The credit union is also supporting those with physical disabilities with the opportunity to share in the joys of outdoor winter recreation with friends and family, free of barriers, using adaptive ski equipment. The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is receiving $9,000 for its adaptive adventures cross-country ski program.

To improve accessibility, support mental wellness and nurture social connections, CRIS is expanding their successful program into the North Okanagan. The Interior Savings grant will purchase sit skis and accompanying nordic skis and bindings, intended to support those with physical disabilities, balance related challenges and those who may find the activity intimidating or too strenuous. This adaptive equipment removes many of the barriers that people of all ages and diverse abilities have when wanting to participate in outdoor activities with friends and family.

“As a member-owned credit union, we’re committed to serving the needs of the communities in which we operate,” said Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris. “Giving back to local groups that support the diverse needs in our community is a small way for us to be part of the solution – helping overcome barriers, challenges and systemic issues many in our region face.”

READ MORE: Vernon credit union lends helping hand to ADHD families

READ MORE: Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

domestic violence

Revelstoke’s annual charity snowmobile ride returns
Mental health, opioid crisis pushing Penticton’s community safety to the brink: Report

A puppy chews on a tennis ball lying on a yoga mat at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Salmon Arm puppy yoga class paws-itively perfect for dog lovers

A couple of paddlers unafraid of the cold took their boards out onto Kalamalka Lake for Kalavida Surf Shop’s Winter Chill Paddle Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Paddlers brave the cold on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Christmas Street Lunch serves up hot meals at Vernon church

