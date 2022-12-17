Vernon’s vulnerable victims of crime protected with new program

A new program is being launched to protect victims of crime, thanks to a community investment.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is creating remote court testimony for vulnerable victims of crime.

This service will provide a solution to the long-standing lack of safety measures available at the courthouse in Vernon while removing any worry or stress that a child, youth or adult victim of crime will share the same public spaces, waiting areas or washrooms with the person who has offended against them.

With the purchase of a SMART board, portable stand and camera, Archway will offer a secure location and peace of mind for those they serve.

The program is in part thanks to a $12,000 boost from Interior Savings.

The credit union is also supporting those with physical disabilities with the opportunity to share in the joys of outdoor winter recreation with friends and family, free of barriers, using adaptive ski equipment. The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is receiving $9,000 for its adaptive adventures cross-country ski program.

To improve accessibility, support mental wellness and nurture social connections, CRIS is expanding their successful program into the North Okanagan. The Interior Savings grant will purchase sit skis and accompanying nordic skis and bindings, intended to support those with physical disabilities, balance related challenges and those who may find the activity intimidating or too strenuous. This adaptive equipment removes many of the barriers that people of all ages and diverse abilities have when wanting to participate in outdoor activities with friends and family.

“As a member-owned credit union, we’re committed to serving the needs of the communities in which we operate,” said Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris. “Giving back to local groups that support the diverse needs in our community is a small way for us to be part of the solution – helping overcome barriers, challenges and systemic issues many in our region face.”

