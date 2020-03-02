‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Canadians are being warned against non-essential travel to Iran as several recent cases of COVID-19 in Canada are being linked to the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada remains at 27, after seven new cases were identified over the past 48 hours in Ontario. Of the 27 cases, eight are in B.C., one is in Quebec and 18 are in Ontario.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the new cases were linked to travel to China, Iran, Egypt or contact with people with the virus.

“The rapid increase in cases in Iran, and the number of recent Canadian cases linked to travellers from Iran is very concerning,” Tam said.

Canada has increased the risk level of travelling to Iran to Level 3, which asks to avoid all non-essential travel. China and northern Italy are at the same risk level but Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea are all under some level of travel advisory.

Tam said around 2,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Canada.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria
Next story
‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Just Posted

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of responsents in survey voiced their support for new school

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Most Read