Military personnel and RCMP are searching throughout northern Manitoba for two B.C. murder suspects. (Manitoba RCMP)

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

A chief in northeastern Manitoba says his community will remain on edge until two suspects wanted for killings in B.C. are caught.

RCMP are searching in the community of York Landing after two people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the dump on Sunday.

York Factory Chief Leroy Constant says there are some 30 officers in the remote community of 500, along with a dog team, emergency response teams, helicopters and armed men on all-terrain vehicles.

Constant says until the two suspects are captured or the community is deemed safe, a sense of fear will remain.

The last confirmed sighting of the two suspects was a week ago in Gillam, another remote community to the northeast of York Landing.

Constant says he would be surprised if the pair made it to his community on foot because the northern terrain is treacherous.

“You would have to go many miles to reach anything,” he said.

“One of the challenges is it’s heavily wooded and we are primarily surrounded by water … there’s only limited areas they can access.”

Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck. They are also suspects in the fatal shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

“The manhunt is on here,” Constant said.

“The community is still on lockdown … Very much on edge and still uneasy. Until these suspects are caught or our area deemed safe, that fear will still remain.”

VIDEO: RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Just Posted

Vernon author’s fourth novel hits bookshelves

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores

Campfire doused north of Falkland

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Vernon council considers more cannabis retail applications

Three applications - one in downtown, one near OK Landing and one on Kal Lake Road - before council

Okanagan Military Tattoo impresses crowds, bands

Spectators and performers were equally thrilled by the sixth annual event at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

B.C. businesses await worker compensation overhaul

Cost, ‘gender-based analysis’ among employer concerns

Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history

The Northwest B.C. nation is now part owner of a clean energy asset valued at over $2.5 billion

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

Stolen Kelowna daycare bus found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Most Read