Two main parachutes on two separate jumps failed to deploy Sunday during Okanagan Skydive’s Great Freefall Festival at the Vernon Regional Airport. Both jumpers used their reserve chutes to float safely to the ground. (Morning Star - file photo)

‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Vernon skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground

Having one main parachute fail to open is rare for a skydiving club.

Having it happen twice in one day is even more uncommon.

Vernon’s Okanagan Skydive had it happen Sunday during its Great Freefall Festival in which two jumpers’ main chutes failed to open on separate jumps.

Both jumpers pulled their reserve chutes and floated freely to Okanagan Skydive’s landing area.

“Having that happen twice in one day is very, very rare,” said Vanessa Chalmers with Okanagan Skydive. “I think because we had a bigger event and a bigger volume of jumpers, that’s why it happened twice but it is very rare.”

The Great Freefall Festival is on at Okanagan Skydive, at the Vernon Regional Airport, until Monday and spectators are welcome.

Skydivers from all over Canada and other countries are taking part, and there are also tandem jumps being held.


