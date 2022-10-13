Doug Dirk

Doug Dirk

Veteran Coldstream councillor looks to keep working for community

Doug Dirk is seeking to maintain his seat on council in Saturday’s election

Doug Dirk has always been involved in the Coldstream community, and he wants to remain involved.

The elder statesmen of Coldstream council looks to retain his seat in the municipal election Saturday, Oct. 15.

A retired communications technician, Dirk grew up in west Coldstream and raised his family in Lavington. He found the Lavington Community Association in 1989.

One of his concerns moving forward is housing for all demographics.

“From first-time home seekers to the elderly seeking to downsize, affordability to purchase and then the costs of living,” said Dirk. “I believe we are moving into a period of inflationary pressures that won’t change for some time, and that governing leaders need to be wise about spending others’ money.”

Speaking of money, Dirk said there are many interests vying for pubic dollars from recreation to the environment.

“I think a prudent and conservative approach will serve the whole best in the long run, as opposed to extravagant spending,” he said. “I believe a balanced, long-term view is needed.”

Dirk encourages all eligible voters to cast a ballot.

“Please vote and participate,” he said. “The whole needs all of the individual parts to participate in order to be truly healthy.”

READ MORE: Student supporter seeks Coldstream school board seat

READ MORE: Cave comes alive with wildfire destruction on Vernon stage


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Municipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning
Next story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has been named an associate minister in Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s shadow cabinet. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP named to shadow cabinet

Doug Dirk
Veteran Coldstream councillor looks to keep working for community

The Vernon District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) is distancing itself from ParentsVoice BC, a conservative elector organization. DPAC president Sarah Lauman says voters are confusing it for the local parent association. (ParentsVoiceBC.ca)
Vernon DPAC underlines it is not affiliated with ParentsVoiceBC

Final day for advance voting in Vernon for Saturday’s municipal election is today, Thursday, Oct. 13, until 8 p.m. at Vernon council chambers. (File photo)
Final day for Greater Vernon advance voting