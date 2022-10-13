Veteran Coldstream councillor looks to keep working for community

Doug Dirk is seeking to maintain his seat on council in Saturday’s election

Doug Dirk has always been involved in the Coldstream community, and he wants to remain involved.

The elder statesmen of Coldstream council looks to retain his seat in the municipal election Saturday, Oct. 15.

A retired communications technician, Dirk grew up in west Coldstream and raised his family in Lavington. He found the Lavington Community Association in 1989.

One of his concerns moving forward is housing for all demographics.

“From first-time home seekers to the elderly seeking to downsize, affordability to purchase and then the costs of living,” said Dirk. “I believe we are moving into a period of inflationary pressures that won’t change for some time, and that governing leaders need to be wise about spending others’ money.”

Speaking of money, Dirk said there are many interests vying for pubic dollars from recreation to the environment.

“I think a prudent and conservative approach will serve the whole best in the long run, as opposed to extravagant spending,” he said. “I believe a balanced, long-term view is needed.”

Dirk encourages all eligible voters to cast a ballot.

“Please vote and participate,” he said. “The whole needs all of the individual parts to participate in order to be truly healthy.”

