New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Victim punched in the face in stranger assault at B.C. SkyTrain station

New Westminster Police now looking for suspect who is described as a 35-year-old man

Police are looking for the suspect in a stranger assault at a SkyTrain station on Friday (Sept. 15).

New Westminster Police say around 9:10 a.m. officers were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station after a victim called to say he was assaulted near the top of the escalator and stairs at the Eighth Street entrance. The victim said he was punched in the face by a man, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim didn’t recognize the suspect.

Police described the victim as a 35-year-old man, with short, dark hair and a “medium skin tone.” He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses on top of his hat, a black T-shirt with “Philippines” written on the front, black pants and baby blue coloured socks.

New Westminster Police have reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 2023-15619.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after firing gun out ride-share window: B.C. RCMP

assaultSkyTrain

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Daughter sets up fundraiser for Osoyoos parents badly injured in violent crash

Just Posted

Blair Evan Donnelly, 64, is seen at B.C. provincial court via video link (at upper right) in a court sketch made in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Donnelly had previously been found not criminally responsible for stabbing his teenage daughter to death in 2006 and was sent to B.C.’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sheila Allan
‘Bunch of idiots’: Vernon victim relatives query psychiatric releases

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Motorcycle crash closes north Vernon road

Vernon artist Patricia Lawton with a puzzle she created out of a painting of a scene at Davison Orchards Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon artist’s pooch portrait puzzle raising funds for SPCA

Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench's skirts. (Greta Helin photo)
Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

Pop-up banner image