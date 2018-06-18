Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

A truck rollover in rural Enderby Monday reportedly had one occupant trapped.

RCMP, ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews were called to the accident at 2856 Enderby Mabel Lake Road (near Hupel Road) shortly after 4:30 p.m.

“There was a pickup with two occupants in the vehicle and both are conscious and out of vehicle,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter at 5:30 p.m.

“When they (crews) got there one was out and one was still trapped in the vehicle.”

The accident, 29 kilometres out, is well past Kingfisher.

