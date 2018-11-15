Victoria awards North Okanagan communities cash

Vernon, Lumby receive provincial funds in lieu of property taxes

Two North Okanagan communities are among 53 in B.C. that will benefit from almost $16 million paid by the province to local governments in lieu of property taxes.

The City of Vernon will receive $111,216, and the Village of Lumby gets $3,905.

“Local governments throughout B.C. play a critical role in ensuring communities throughout the province are healthy, safe and prosperous,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Grants-in-lieu help municipalities and regional districts provide important local services that British Columbians depend on.”

The province pays local governments grants-in-lieu of property taxes each November.

The funds reimburse municipalities and regional districts for services they provide for provincial properties, such as parks, sewers, roads and fire protection. The amount of the grants-in-lieu of taxes is determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Local governments can use the funding to pay for sewers, roads and fire protection.

“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with local governments to ensure that British Columbians have access to the services they need,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These grants provide funds to ensure that our communities are strong and vibrant places where everyone can thrive.”

By law, schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation.

Also excluded from compensation under the Municipal Aid Act are provincial assets, including highways, forests and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.


