Jenna Smith

VIDEO: Victoria woman recounts driving past wildfire near Peachland

Jenna Smith compared the fire to an apocalypse movie

Jenna Smith got a first-hand experience of the Mount Eneas wildfire from the window of her car.

On Wednesday, Smith and her boyfriend were on their way to Penticton after visiting family in West Kelowna, only to be stuck in a four-hour lineup of traffic near Peachland.

“You see the trees candling and you’re like OK, are you going to get through, is this going to happen?” she said. Smith could see the headlights shining directly under the flames.

“Driving through was surreal, because of the steep embankment, you see trees burning above you and think ‘is this safe? I hope so,’” she said

She recorded a video and posted it on Facebook, calling it a scene out of an apocalypse movie.

Growing up in Penticton, the Victoria resident is all-too-familiar with wildfire. Her family in West Kelowna had to be evacuated with their horses a few times, she said.

Her boyfriend was also working in Fort McMurray during the devastating wildfire in 2016.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RDOS: Evacuation order ammended, residents north of Summerland can return home

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

RDOS fire update: emergency social services moved

Centre moved to Penticton Memorial Arena for Saturday and Sunday

Vernon police arrest 27-year-old woman in relation to suspicious hedge fire

Police are investigating alleged arson and mischief incident.

UPDATE: BX, Irish Creek fires out

Vernon fire snuffed out, along with earlier reported fire near Sugar Lake

Vernon dentist gifts new drug to local patient

NuCalm has proven its effectiveness with over a million dental patients and thousands of others in mental distress.

VIDEO: Victoria woman recounts driving past wildfire near Peachland

Jenna Smith compared the fire to an apocalypse movie

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

RDOS: Evacuation order ammended, residents north of Summerland can return home

Properties in the Summerland region still on evacuation alert

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Vernon Scouts earn prestigious award

The Chief Scout Award is the highest honour a scout can achieve.

Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The Placer Mountain wildfire is still active

Sheryl Crow hits West Kelowna for Mission Hill Winery concert

Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan

Professional Stand Up at The Small Axe in Enderby

Simon King is here next Saturday.

Most Read