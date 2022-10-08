A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Father of 3 running for Vernon school trustee seat

Just Posted

Andy Collins is running for the Vernon School District’s board of trustees in the Oct. 15, 2022 election. (Submitted photo)
Father of 3 running for Vernon school trustee seat

Jonathon Specken has donated a perpetual trophy to the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club to honour his mother’s memory. (Submitted photo)
Vernon Lawn Bowling Club rolls out accolades

Mark Wehner answers a question at the Armstrong all-candidates forum at Centennial Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 28 while Jessie Valstar (from right), Neil Todd and Kim Sinclair get ready for their turn. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Armstrong candidates share housing solutions ahead of election

The Vernon RCMP is requesting funding to hire a temporary exhibit custodian to deal with a backlog of 1,600 incomplete files. Council will review the request at its next regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon RCMP looks to address backlog of 1,600 exhibit files

Pop-up banner image