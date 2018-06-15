VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

The public is getting a behind-the-scenes view of the temporary space that will become the new home of the House of Commons next year. MPs and Senators currently meet in Ottawa at Centre Block, but that space is still undergoing renovations that are expected to take 10 years to complete.

The original plan was for Parliament Hill’s iconic Centre Block to be closed this summer, with staff and representatives moving to West Block.

But this week, it was decided the move won’t happen until winter break, due to the West Block building still needing finishing touches.

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of becoming the “temporary” House of Commons, which includes four committee rooms, an office for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other offices. Those renovations carry a $863-million price tag.

A $129-million visitors centre is also being built beside the site.

