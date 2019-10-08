Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says that he may leave the show because of his cancer treatment.

In a recent interview the Sudbury, Ont.-native confessed that chemotherapy has significantly “diminished” his ability to host the popular quiz show.

Trebek says he plans to continue hosting “Jeopardy!” for now, but also admitted he would stop if his skills “diminish” too much.

The 79-year-old host announced in March that he’d been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, but had continued to film episodes.

In mid-September, he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that after a short period of optimism, he’d been ordered back on chemotherapy.

In the interview, Trebek went on to say he is not afraid of dying, and that he’s lived a good and full life.

From April 17, 2019: Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon teachers honoured for excellence at provincial awards
Next story
Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Just Posted

New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

90-year-old wins big at 55+ BC Games

Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Vernon

Second annual Diwali in Vernon goes Oct. 15-19

Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Vernon residents

Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practise your escape

State of the art loo installed in Vernon

Downtown facility now open to the public

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Highways throughout interior BC were covered in snow overnight making driving difficult… Continue reading

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

Most Read