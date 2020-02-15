Two elk were rescued in February 2020 by BC Conservation Officer Service members in Smithers, B.C., after the pair became trapped under a collapsed haystack. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

An unsuspecting farmer in Smithers noticed something sticking out of his lopsided haystack this week, only for B.C. conservation officers to find not one but two elk trapped underneath.

Conservation officers were called to the snowy property after the farmer used the RAPP tip-line to report an animal stuck by a collapsed haystack, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Friday.

When the officers arrived, they found “an almost completely covered elk” and quickly helped direct the farmer to remove the hay with his tractor.

“To their surprise, a second elk was discovered completely buried,” the CO service said. Once freed, the four-legged friends walked away.

It is unknown how long the elk had been trapped for, but it’s believed they had been eating the haystack from one side and it eventually tipped over.

Conservation officers visited the farm Friday to make sure the animals were long gone from the property.

The RAPP line, or 1-877-952-7277, is a toll-free number that allows anyone in B.C. to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

ALSO WATCH: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades
Next story
Police tape surrounds pool of blood outside Vernon hospital

Just Posted

Police tape surrounds pool of blood outside Vernon hospital

Details of the incident that occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday are not yet known

Ballerina shines in icy photo shoot in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace perfect backdrop for magic

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in Vernon

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

POLL: Are you worried about coronavirus hitting Vernon?

The fifth case of COVID-19 has been identified as the Interior’s first

North Okanagan district invests in rural areas

New grants seek to diversify, provide opportuntities for rural communities in RDNO

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

Most Read