VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

The B.C. RCMP has launched an internal investigation after a video of police officer burning rubber while on his motorcycle turned heads this week.

Videos show the Mountie pushing his front tire against another person on a motorcycle during a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival on Aug. 10. The two can be seen revving their engines, while their back tires spin to create smoke.

But the officer appears to momentarily lose control, with his bike lurching forward to the right, and collides with another oncoming motorcyclist who falls off their bike into a small crowd.

Luckily, no one in the crowd was injured, police said to Black Press Media in an emailed statement. The officer received minor injuries and the motorcycle was minimally damaged.

Supt. Holly Turton, who is Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP Traffic Services, said that the incident is under review.

“The actions of the officer are not in keeping with my expectations or that of the RCMP,” Turton said. “We expect our officers to exercise better judgment than what was displayed in the video.”

