A motorist driving the wrong way on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday came close to hitting another driver on the divided four-lane highway.

A Bentley driving north came close to crashing into the motorist driving south on Highway 5, about five kilometres north of the Othello Lake Road exit.

The driver of the Bentley was allegedly speeding.

More to come.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

