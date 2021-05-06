A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)

VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

In a surprising sequence of events, downtown Vancouver was visited by a meandering black bear Tuesday afternoon, May 4.

Locals captured its visit on camera, including photographer Craig Minielly, who showcased the animal travelling along Gastown train tracks shortly after at 2:30 p.m.

After authorities were alerted, police reportedly helped corral the bear for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Eventually, a conservation officer “safely tranquilize(d) the animal,” according to Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Howard Chow.

“Never a dull day,” he posted to Twitter with aerial footage of the encounter.

Black Press Media has contacted the province for an update on the bear’s condition.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bearsTrending Now

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New north-south transportation corridor completed in Vernon
Next story
Grand Forks votes down letter to support Penticton in homeless shelter battle

Just Posted

Southbound traffic was reduced to single lane on Highway 97 as a vehicle involved in a collision was being retrieved by a tow truck on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021. (Jennifer Smith-Vernon Morning Star)
Collision causing delays on Highway 97 near Vernon

Southbound traffic reduced to single lane

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

An aerial rendering of the new intersection at Vernon’s 39th Avenue, featuring a double roundabout. The city announced the completion of the north-south transportation corridor Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Contributed)
New north-south transportation corridor completed in Vernon

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians now have a new way to get across town

A bald eagle was spotted carrying nesting materials over Highway 97 near Swan Lake May 1. (Carla Hunt Photography)
PHOTOS: Bald eagle caught on camera near Vernon’s Swan Lake

Vernon-area photographer captures incredible images of birds’ catch

Left: Smoke billowing 20,000 feet above Hiroshima while smoke from the burst of the first atomic bomb had spread over 10,000 feet on the target at the base of the rising column. Right: Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, taken by Charles Levy from one of the B-29 Superfortreses used in the attack. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)
TAYLOR: Visualizing invisible dangers

Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit BOMBHEAD reminds of the dangers of nuclear destruction and radiation

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

(Kamloops This Week file photo)
Federal police unit takes over probe of B.C. regional district’s spending

Financial Integrity Sensitive Investigations Unit is now reviewing the case

Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Grand Forks votes down letter to support Penticton in homeless shelter battle

Grand Forks city coun. Neil Krog insisted Penticton’s issue with Victoria is about city bylaws, not homelessness

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Most Read