A Williams Lake buck was none too pleased to be tangled up in a toboggan but thanks to the prompt response of Williams Lake’s Conservation Officers, he freed without incident. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Buck tangled up in toboggan gets rescued by B.C. conservation officers

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

While deer may pull sleighs, they are not equipped to ride toboggans as one buck found out to his dismay in the Williams Lake area this week.

A resident was hiking in the lakecity area recently when they stumbled upon a strange scene. A buck had somehow gotten the ropes of a toboggan tangled up in his antlers and was struggling to dislodge it in the winter show. Reacting promptly, the person who found the deer gave the Conservation Officer Service a call on the RAPP line for help.

In an effort to reach the animal in distress as fast as possible, Conservation Officers hopped onto a snowmobile and arrived on scene promptly. Thankfully, the buck was uninjured and it was a simple manner of tranquillizing him so the officers could move in to cut the rope and free him of his unexpected headdress. Shortly afterwards officers watched the deer “prance away”, happy to be on his way.

While Conservation Officers often see deers caught up in hammocks, netting and Christmas lights, this toboggan marks a first for Williams Lake according to the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page.


