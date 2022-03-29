A car was caught on dashcam on the wrong side of the Highway 97 safety barriers on March 29. (Louise Score - Facebook)

A car was caught on dashcam on the wrong side of the Highway 97 safety barriers on March 29. (Louise Score - Facebook)

VIDEO: Car caught on dashcam on wrong side of Highway 97 north of Penticton

A reminder to drivers not to get complacent

A video shared to social media is a reminder for drivers on Highway 97 be aware of what’s coming their way even with the concrete barrier dividers.

The dashcam video, taken on March 29 according to the timestamp on the footage, shows a car driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 near the turnoff to Sage Mesa Road.

Commenters on social media expressed their confusion and how terrifying such a situation would have been.

The concrete barriers were installed in 2021 as part of efforts to address serious crashes along Highway 97, with further barriers later going up past Summerland towards Peachland.

READ MORE: Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

The RCMP were contacted for comment but did not respond prior to publishing.

