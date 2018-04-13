VIDEO: Crash stalls Friday commute

A two vehicle collision stalls traffic on Highway 97 and Highway 33

Friday evenings commute was stalled by a two vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Highway 33.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. where what appears to be a yellow vehicle turning left off Highway 97 onto Highway 33 crashes into a grey vehicle headed north.

Emergency crews are on scene, including two ambulances.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 97. Drivers should consider taking an alternative route.

More to come.

