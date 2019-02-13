VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Scaling work has resumed at the site of the rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The work at the site was halted on Tuesday for safety reasons, as a result of high winds and snowfall on the site.

This video, from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, was taken on Tuesday and shows blasting at the site of the slide.

The 900-metre Callan Road detour is in place for light vehicles and commercial trucks.

There will be occasional stoppages of up to 45 minutes to allow for blasting work, but these will not occur from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

The next blast is planned for Thursday.

There is still no estimated timeline for reopening Highway 97 at the slide area.

