VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

Nobody was injured when a large house fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a spectacular fire on Sunday night.

Massive flames shooting out the roof of the 5,000 square foot house as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“There was smoke alarms going off that the dispatchers could hear,” Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome said. “I’m not sure if they were alerted by the smoke alarms but you could say they had working some alarms.”

Twenty-eight firefighters fought the two-alarm blaze.

Jerome said the fire is not considered suspicious.

“We’ve got an investigator there right now and I just spoke with him,” Jerome told the Now-Leader Monday morning. “He said he thinks he’s determined the cause, but I can’t tell you what that is. It wasn’t suspicious. The RCMP weren’t going to hold the scene.”

Jerome said firefighters rescued two dogs – a German Shepherd and White Labrador – out of the house. “The dogs have been given back to the owners. The occupants were out on arrival,” he said.

“Miraculously, a cat and kittens survived. They were found in the rubble at the end of the fire. One of the guys on duty here said it was awful, he said it was a defensive fire and we couldn’t go in but we could see the cat looking out the window at us. And the guys said out of the rubble they were able to pull out the cat and the kittens, at the end of the fire, so they somehow made their way out as the place was collapsing.”

– with file from Amy Reid.



