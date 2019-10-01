Driver seen trying to beat a railway crossing in Burnaby in September 2019. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

A driver who made a dangerous manoeuvre near a train stop in Burnaby, ironically during Railway Safety Week, has prompted a cautious reminder from Mounties.

A Burnaby RCMP officer captured footage last week showing a white van speeding across a set of tracks at Government and Cariboo roads just as the protected train crossing lights begin to flash and the arms start to lower.

Twenty seconds later, a freight train passes through.

READ MORE: South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Police said the white van exemplified exactly what not to do at a train crossing.

“If you’re caught disobeying signal lights you’ll be fined $109,” Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet.

According to the Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, 14 per cent of all rail accidents involved vehicles or pedestrians at rail crossings across the country in 2018. The 10-year average is roughly 17 per cent.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum
Next story
Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Just Posted

Vernon community pillar passes away

Jack Gareb was the well-known, well-respected, beloved manager of the Schubert Centre

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Planet Bee Honey Farm to host a sweet exploration for blind children

Blind Beginnings will host its first event in Vernon for children who are blind or partially sighted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Fall rain on par with Vernon records

September precipitation typical for season

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Most Read