The scene of a fire at the Delta Mobile Home Park early Friday morning taken from a video sent to the Western News from a Penticton resident.

Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire when he opened his door.

Yardley, who lives across the street from the Delta Mobile Home Park, said he was stirred awake on Friday morning to the sound of sirens.

“I had no idea it was going until I heard the sirens. I opened my door and could feel the heat right away and I could see 100 foot flames shooting from the fire,” said Yardley.

Related: Time to relocate is running out for mobile home park residents

According to the daily incident dispatch information, the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department was called to the park, located at Airport Road and Skaha Lake Road, around 4:58 a.m.

Related: Up to 40 people handed eviction notices at mobile home park

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections
Next story
Medical cannabis operation in B.C. Interior may face regulatory hurdles

Just Posted

Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

Vernon chamber seeks more downtown dialogue

Meetings between law enforcement, agencies and business owners called for to ensure public safety

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

North Okanagan landfills declining select items

Starting Jan. 1, no paper packaging, printed paper, aluminum and tin containers at RDNO facilities

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

Sex doll brothel to open in Kamloops

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Most Read