VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

The sounds of sirens could be heard around the city Monday evening after a brief thunder and lightning storm swept over the Williams Lake area.

Local fire departments could be seen responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires at about 10 p.m. due to the storm, which brought with it thunder and lightning, but no rain.

Departments, such as the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed via social media they were responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires in their area.

Guillermo Angel captured an image and video of lightning at the end of South Lakeside Drive, in the Russet Bluff area.

Fire trucks were also seen on Dog Creek Road.

Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock confirmed at 11:35 pm that firefighters were responding to a forest fire off of Highway 20 with 22 members, four apparatus and two tenders from Wildwood.

Warnock asked that the public stay away to let the firefighters do their work.

He noted that the fire was about 100 feet by 80 feet in size or more when they arrived on scene and caused by lightning.

Warnock said crews did a good job of knocking the fire down, but were on scene for some time before they are finished.

editor@wltribune.com
Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

Silver Hills fire sparked between Cherryville and Lumby

BC Wildfire reporting small wildfire sparked Tuesday

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Vernon municipal election candidate packages available

If you’re thinking of running for mayor or council, pick up your papers at city hall

Local Gymnast aims high with help of athlete sponsorship program

OGC trampolinist Travis Towers aims to make Team Canada with the help of the Okanagan Athlete Sponsorship Program in Vernon.

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland holding at 1,793 hectares

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

