Bystanders were shocked by a man screaming profanity at the staff of the Chinese Garden Restaurant in Blind Bay on Aug. 7 (Amanda Toms/Facebook)

Video: Enraged man terrifies staff and customers at Shuswap restaurant

Video on Facebook shows the man hurling profanity at workers during the dinner rush on Aug. 7.

*This video may be distressing to some viewers*

Read More: Opening night lineup for online Roots & Blues festival released

Read More: Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter reunited with owner

Dinner guests waiting to pick up takeout orders outside the Chinese Garden Restaurant in Blind Bay were shocked when a man began screaming at the restaurant’s staff.

Separated from the workers inside the door of the restaurant, by a table, the man hurled obscenities and stomped around angrily before storming off. The two restaurant staff appeared frightened in a video caught on camera and posted to Facebook by Amanda Toms.

In her Facebook post Toms describes the man’s behaviour as “terrifying” and adds that after the end of the video the man got in his car and swerved out of the parking lot, nearly hitting parked cars in the process.

“A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people,” the post reads.

Several people in the comments of the post condemned the angry man’s actions.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FoodFood & DiningService

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter reunited with owner

Just Posted

North Okanagan ranch needs support to stay afloat

Founded in 1867, a fundraiser has been launched for the Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Bronze for Vernon’s Casey Brown at Psychosis mountain bike race

Brown finished third at the Aug. 5 race in Golden, part of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series

Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter reunited with owner

Nicola Sanders says her son’s puppy was ‘overjoyed’ to see her owner again

GALLERY: Vernon painter captures beauty of Davison Orchards in new series

In a new painting, card series, artist Patricia Lawton was inspired by resident dog, Harlow

EDITORIAL: Managing wildfires

Wildfires have the potential to cause significant damage within our province

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Video: Enraged man terrifies staff and customers at Shuswap restaurant

Video on Facebook shows the man hurling profanity at workers during the dinner rush on Aug. 7.

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Interior Health reported four new cases region-wide on Friday, 18 remain active

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Most Read