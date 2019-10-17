VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

A house fire in Chase took fire crews nearly three hours to contain and extinguish.

The Chase Fire Department received a call to a structure fire on Beach Crescent at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Upon arrival, crews worked on containing the fully engulfed home to prevent flames spreading to neighbouring properties. Fire had already broken through the roof but firefighters were able to get the situation under control.

“Crews did an amazing job at knocking the flames down fairly well and saved the lower half of the structure,” said Chase fire chief Brian Lauzon, adding residents escaped the home unharmed.

The blaze was extinguished by 1 a.m., with the house having sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

The Chase fire department has started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and area of origin.

Read more: Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Read more: Cannabis edibles, extracts legalized today in Canada

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Chase Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wednesday, Oct. 16. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand
Next story
British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

Just Posted

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Newcomer Dawson Holt scores in final minute to give Snakes 3-2 win over Centennials Wednesday

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm

The cub is thought to have been dropped at the property on Thanksgiving morning

Okanagan rocked by AC/DC and Hip bands

Bonfire and Hip Replacements scheduled for Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

Interior Health approves reopening of Shuswap elementary school

Sicamous facility, closed since Sept. 20 due to health concerns, to be back in operation on Nov. 13

Letter: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Writer anticipates flawed voting system will again end up ignoring large percentage of population

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Most Read