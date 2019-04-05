The first annual Green Shirt Day is April 7, 2019 to increase awareness about organ donation. (Green Shirt Day Facebook)

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash, as well as a new, country-wide effort to increase awareness about organ donation.

On Saturday, it will have been one year since 16 people were killed in the crash in rural Saskatchewan, including Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet.

READ MORE: 'I want to remember:' Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

“To date, this is the largest number of Canadians registering as organ donors due to one event or person,” according to the BC Transplant website.

Boulet’s family is spearheading the first National Green Shirt Day on Sunday, April 7.

“Green Shirt Day hopes to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash, and to continue Logan’s legacy, by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors,” according to the project’s website.

His parents say he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, who was also donor and, when he died in 2017, saved six lives as well.

In 2016, more than 4,500 people in Canada were waiting for organs. About 2,800 organs were transplanted, while 260 people died waiting.


